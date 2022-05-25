Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.74 million Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.59 changed hands at -$1.53 or -18.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $463.98M. SGHC’s current price is a discount, trading about -89.38% off its 52-week high of $12.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.82, which suggests the last value was -3.49% down since then. When we look at Super Group (SGHC) Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 329.51K.

Analysts gave the Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SGHC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Super Group (SGHC) Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) trade information

Instantly SGHC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.18 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -18.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.15%, with the 5-day performance at -9.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) is -13.98% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SGHC’s forecast low is $11.13 with $13.45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -104.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -68.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Super Group (SGHC) Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.64% over the past 6 months, a -92.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.00%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $363.64 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Super Group (SGHC) Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $366.74 million.

SGHC Dividends

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Super Group (SGHC) Limited shares while 52.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.18%. There are 52.18% institutions holding the Super Group (SGHC) Limited stock share, with Ronit Capital LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million SGHC shares worth $2.4 million.

Simplex Trading, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 0.1 million shares worth $1.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund. With 2.28 million shares estimated at $19.29 million under it, the former controlled 0.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 2.22 million shares worth around $18.8 million.