StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 4.81 million StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.42 changing hands around $1.15 or 50.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $268.95M. STON’s last price was a premium, traded about 9.65% off its 52-week high of $3.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.83, which suggests the last value was 46.49% up since then. When we look at StoneMor Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 134.93K.

Analysts gave the StoneMor Inc. (STON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended STON as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. StoneMor Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) trade information

Instantly STON is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.45 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 added 50.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.44%, with the 5-day performance at -9.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) is -11.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, STON’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -46.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -46.2% for it to hit the projected low.

StoneMor Inc. (STON) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $85.58 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that StoneMor Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018 will be $89.65 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.50%. The 2022 estimates are for StoneMor Inc. earnings to decrease by -38.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.00% per year.

STON Dividends

StoneMor Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.33% of StoneMor Inc. shares while 83.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.80%. There are 83.80% institutions holding the StoneMor Inc. stock share, with Axar Capital Manasgement L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 74.80% of the shares, roughly 88.63 million STON shares worth $231.33 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.42% or 1.68 million shares worth $4.38 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.73 million shares estimated at $1.91 million under it, the former controlled 0.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $1.67 million.