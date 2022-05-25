Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of InMode Ltd.

In the last trading session, 1.66 million InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $22.66 changed hands at -$0.79 or -3.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.92B. INMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -338.08% off its 52-week high of $99.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.60, which suggests the last value was 9.09% up since then. When we look at InMode Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

Instantly INMD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.73 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -3.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.89%, with the 5-day performance at -4.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is -19.99% down.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $103.13 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that InMode Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $104.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $87.33 million and $94.18 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 225.40%. The 2022 estimates are for InMode Ltd. earnings to increase by 115.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.20% per year.

INMD Dividends

InMode Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.62% of InMode Ltd. shares while 55.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.97%. There are 55.84% institutions holding the InMode Ltd. stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.62% of the shares, roughly 3.02 million INMD shares worth $111.37 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.10% or 2.58 million shares worth $182.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund. With 1.21 million shares estimated at $58.38 million under it, the former controlled 1.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $70.58 million.