Stock Performance Of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.89 million GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s per share price at $25.01 changed hands at -$4.09 or -14.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.53B. GDS’s last price was a discount, traded about -227.11% off its 52-week high of $81.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.83, which suggests the last value was 20.71% up since then. When we look at GDS Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Analysts gave the GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GDS as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GDS Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

Instantly GDS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 32.91 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -14.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.97%, with the 5-day performance at -17.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) is -10.10% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $344.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GDS’s forecast low is $203.03 with $507.57 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1929.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -711.8% for it to hit the projected low.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GDS Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.42% over the past 6 months, a -44.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GDS Holdings Limited will rise 34.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $338.66 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that GDS Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $357.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $253.61 million and $266.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.70%. The 2022 estimates are for GDS Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -53.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.57% per year.

GDS Dividends

GDS Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.12% of GDS Holdings Limited shares while 55.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.11%. There are 55.48% institutions holding the GDS Holdings Limited stock share, with Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.70% of the shares, roughly 15.84 million GDS shares worth $621.55 million.

12 West Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.34% or 7.91 million shares worth $373.06 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 1.56 million shares estimated at $68.65 million under it, the former controlled 0.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.81% of the shares, roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $64.82 million.