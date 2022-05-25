Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.64% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 9.99 million Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.76 changing hands around $0.12 or 1.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.32B. SWN’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.86% off its 52-week high of $8.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.81, which suggests the last value was 50.9% up since then. When we look at Southwestern Energy Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 27.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 34.73 million.

Analysts gave the Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended SWN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Southwestern Energy Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.32.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Instantly SWN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.00 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 added 1.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 63.95%, with the 5-day performance at 4.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 2.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 80.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.84, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SWN’s forecast low is $8.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -144.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Southwestern Energy Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 56.88% over the past 6 months, a 41.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 35.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Southwestern Energy Company will rise 68.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.58 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Southwestern Energy Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.05 billion and $1.6 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 50.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 65.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Southwestern Energy Company earnings to increase by 99.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.00% per year.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 27 and August 01.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of Southwestern Energy Company shares while 88.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.39%. There are 88.94% institutions holding the Southwestern Energy Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.12% of the shares, roughly 168.74 million SWN shares worth $1.21 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.49% or 128.22 million shares worth $919.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund. With 71.76 million shares estimated at $358.09 million under it, the former controlled 6.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund held about 4.51% of the shares, roughly 50.36 million shares worth around $251.3 million.