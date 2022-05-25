Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.04 million Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s per share price at $0.32 changed hands at $0.03 or 10.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.88M. SIOX’s last price was a discount, traded about -821.88% off its 52-week high of $2.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 28.12% up since then. When we look at Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 485.36K.

Analysts gave the Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SIOX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) trade information

Instantly SIOX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3300 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 added 10.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.19%, with the 5-day performance at 9.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) is -45.76% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SIOX’s forecast low is $0.80 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2087.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -150.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sio Gene Therapies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.12% over the past 6 months, a -23.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. will fall -300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. earnings to increase by 78.80%.

SIOX Dividends

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.68% of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. shares while 27.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.35%. There are 27.75% institutions holding the Sio Gene Therapies Inc. stock share, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.02% of the shares, roughly 5.91 million SIOX shares worth $7.63 million.

Rubric Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.07% or 3.0 million shares worth $3.87 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.38 million shares estimated at $1.78 million under it, the former controlled 1.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.81% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $0.77 million.