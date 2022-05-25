Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.41 million Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s per share price at $41.76 changed hands at -$1.51 or -3.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.81B. SHAK’s last price was a discount, traded about -166.98% off its 52-week high of $111.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $40.34, which suggests the last value was 3.4% up since then. When we look at Shake Shack Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 909.33K.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) trade information

Instantly SHAK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 44.58 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -3.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.13%, with the 5-day performance at -8.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) is -33.94% down.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Shake Shack Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.92% over the past 6 months, a -400.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shake Shack Inc. will fall -60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 120.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $239.48 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Shake Shack Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $246.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $180.88 million and $197.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Shake Shack Inc. earnings to increase by 80.50%.

SHAK Dividends

Shake Shack Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.09% of Shake Shack Inc. shares while 92.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.73%. There are 92.75% institutions holding the Shake Shack Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.85% of the shares, roughly 6.61 million SHAK shares worth $448.75 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.26% or 4.02 million shares worth $290.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.75 million shares estimated at $181.9 million under it, the former controlled 7.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $76.28 million.