Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 1.64 million Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.03 changing hands around $0.14 or 15.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.87M. AIHS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1210.68% off its 52-week high of $13.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.84, which suggests the last value was 18.45% up since then. When we look at Senmiao Technology Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 99.93K.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

Instantly AIHS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2400 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 added 15.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.95%, with the 5-day performance at -9.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) is -27.64% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Senmiao Technology Limited earnings to decrease by -137.10%.

AIHS Dividends

Senmiao Technology Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.93% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares while 0.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.77%. There are 0.63% institutions holding the Senmiao Technology Limited stock share, with CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.23% of the shares, roughly 13940.0 AIHS shares worth $51578.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 13413.0 shares worth $49628.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 1673.0 shares estimated at $4351.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.