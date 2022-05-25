Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $34.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.76 million Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.71 changed hands at -$0.64 or -6.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.93B. IOT’s last price was a discount, traded about -223.48% off its 52-week high of $31.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.72, which suggests the last value was 10.2% up since then. When we look at Samsara Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Analysts gave the Samsara Inc. (IOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IOT as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Samsara Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) trade information

Instantly IOT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.34 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -6.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.46%, with the 5-day performance at -9.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) is -29.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IOT’s forecast low is $15.00 with $34.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -250.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -54.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Samsara Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $130.49 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Samsara Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $136.67 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Samsara Inc. earnings to decrease by -67.20%.

IOT Dividends

Samsara Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 02.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.25% of Samsara Inc. shares while 74.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.93%. There are 74.62% institutions holding the Samsara Inc. stock share, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 59.18% of the shares, roughly 47.43 million IOT shares worth $759.81 million.

Warburg Pincus LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.84% or 7.08 million shares worth $113.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were AB Discovery Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund. With 1.63 million shares estimated at $26.16 million under it, the former controlled 2.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund held about 1.61% of the shares, roughly 1.29 million shares worth around $22.61 million.