Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the latest trading session, 0.73 million Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.27 changing hands around $1.09 or 8.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.46B. SBH’s current price is a discount, trading about -63.91% off its 52-week high of $23.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.71, which suggests the last value was 10.93% up since then. When we look at Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Analysts gave the Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SBH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.63.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) trade information

Instantly SBH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 14.64 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 added 8.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.60%, with the 5-day performance at -11.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) is -16.79% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SBH’s forecast low is $16.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.29% over the past 6 months, a -2.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. will fall -7.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $951.81 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $988.77 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 112.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.90% per year.

SBH Dividends

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.43% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares while 115.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 117.37%. There are 115.69% institutions holding the Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.01% of the shares, roughly 17.13 million SBH shares worth $267.69 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.87% or 16.99 million shares worth $313.55 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 7.95 million shares estimated at $136.5 million under it, the former controlled 7.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 5.91% of the shares, roughly 6.32 million shares worth around $109.28 million.