Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP).

In the latest trading session, 2.39 million Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.02 changing hands around $2.17 or 31.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $209.88M. HMLP’s current price is a discount, trading about -101.44% off its 52-week high of $18.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.77, which suggests the last value was 58.2% up since then. When we look at Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 238.89K.

Analysts gave the Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HMLP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.37.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) trade information

Instantly HMLP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.08 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 added 31.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 58.56%, with the 5-day performance at 10.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) is 8.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.05% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HMLP’s forecast low is $4.25 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -121.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 52.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hoegh LNG Partners LP share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 55.68% over the past 6 months, a 66.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hoegh LNG Partners LP will fall -39.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,025.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.74 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $35.19 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $34.78 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Hoegh LNG Partners LP earnings to decrease by -8.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.80% per year.

HMLP Dividends

Hoegh LNG Partners LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28. The 0.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.11% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares while 12.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.18%. There are 12.26% institutions holding the Hoegh LNG Partners LP stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.78% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million HMLP shares worth $6.84 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.20% or 0.73 million shares worth $3.17 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 0.48 million shares estimated at $2.14 million under it, the former controlled 1.44% of total outstanding shares.