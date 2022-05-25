Performance & Trends Of Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.35 changed hands at -$0.42 or -3.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $608.61M. NKTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -229.07% off its 52-week high of $40.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.55, which suggests the last value was 38.87% up since then. When we look at Nkarta Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.95 million.

Analysts gave the Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NKTX as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nkarta Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.74.

Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) trade information

Instantly NKTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.77 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -3.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.54%, with the 5-day performance at -10.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) is -34.03% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NKTX’s forecast low is $25.00 with $81.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -555.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -102.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nkarta Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.51% over the past 6 months, a 1.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nkarta Inc. will fall -12.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.70% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Nkarta Inc. earnings to increase by 51.80%.

NKTX Dividends

Nkarta Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.27% of Nkarta Inc. shares while 60.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.80%. There are 60.09% institutions holding the Nkarta Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 16.98% of the shares, roughly 5.61 million NKTX shares worth $86.04 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.80% or 2.9 million shares worth $44.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. With 0.48 million shares estimated at $5.45 million under it, the former controlled 1.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $6.69 million.