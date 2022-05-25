Performance Report And Forecasts For WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME)

In the last trading session, 1.28 million WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.00 changed hands at -$4.2 or -34.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $638.88M. WKME’s last price was a discount, traded about -330.25% off its 52-week high of $34.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.40, which suggests the last value was -42.5% down since then. When we look at WalkMe Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 157.66K.

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) trade information

Instantly WKME was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -32.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.37 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -34.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.25%, with the 5-day performance at -32.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) is -48.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.67 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WalkMe Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.09% over the past 6 months, a -46.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $56.1 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that WalkMe Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $61.27 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for WalkMe Ltd. earnings to decrease by -78.20%.

WKME Dividends

WalkMe Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.39% of WalkMe Ltd. shares while 96.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.18%. There are 96.81% institutions holding the WalkMe Ltd. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 29.20% of the shares, roughly 24.45 million WKME shares worth $480.03 million.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 29.20% or 24.45 million shares worth $480.03 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Allspring Common Stock Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. With 0.77 million shares estimated at $11.7 million under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $10.56 million.