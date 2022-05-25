PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $22.07 changed hands at -$1.74 or -7.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.93B. PD’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.05% off its 52-week high of $50.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.76, which suggests the last value was 1.4% up since then. When we look at PagerDuty Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) trade information

Instantly PD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 25.08 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -7.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.49%, with the 5-day performance at -9.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) is -30.09% down.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PagerDuty Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.93% over the past 6 months, a 34.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $82.58 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that PagerDuty Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $87.31 million.

The 2022 estimates are for PagerDuty Inc. earnings to decrease by -46.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

PD Dividends

PagerDuty Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 21.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.53% of PagerDuty Inc. shares while 91.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.63%. There are 91.35% institutions holding the PagerDuty Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.70% of the shares, roughly 10.27 million PD shares worth $351.05 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.66% or 7.6 million shares worth $259.81 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. With 7.56 million shares estimated at $255.75 million under it, the former controlled 8.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held about 3.42% of the shares, roughly 3.0 million shares worth around $99.07 million.