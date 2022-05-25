Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Stock Could Make A -64.26% Loss

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $45.66 changing hands around $3.65 or 8.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.69B. OLLI’s current price is a discount, trading about -109.0% off its 52-week high of $95.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.67, which suggests the last value was 17.5% up since then. When we look at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Analysts gave the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended OLLI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.34.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) trade information

Instantly OLLI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 47.51 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 added 8.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.93%, with the 5-day performance at -8.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) is -14.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OLLI’s forecast low is $38.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.28% over the past 6 months, a -11.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. will fall -57.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -30.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $419.38 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $449.74 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -34.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.20% per year.

OLLI Dividends

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.51% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares while 113.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 121.37%. There are 113.47% institutions holding the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.30% of the shares, roughly 9.6 million OLLI shares worth $491.17 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.93% or 7.48 million shares worth $383.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 4.71 million shares estimated at $241.29 million under it, the former controlled 7.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 3.03% of the shares, roughly 1.9 million shares worth around $91.19 million.