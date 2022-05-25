NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 48.07 million NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.41. With the company’s per share price at $14.63 changed hands at -$1.37 or -8.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.89B. NIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -276.83% off its 52-week high of $55.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.67, which suggests the last value was 20.23% up since then. When we look at NIO Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 76.74 million.

Analysts gave the NIO Inc. (NIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NIO as a Hold, 25 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NIO Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Instantly NIO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.60 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -8.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.82%, with the 5-day performance at -12.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is -15.48% down.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NIO Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.74% over the past 6 months, a 40.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NIO Inc. will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 120.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.55 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that NIO Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.03 billion and $1.23 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 50.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.40%. The 2022 estimates are for NIO Inc. earnings to decrease by -41.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.15% per year.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.46% of NIO Inc. shares while 37.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.39%. There are 37.22% institutions holding the NIO Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.83% of the shares, roughly 88.75 million NIO shares worth $1.87 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.24% or 64.59 million shares worth $1.36 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 30.56 million shares estimated at $697.92 million under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 17.55 million shares worth around $430.06 million.