Nautilus Inc. (NYSE: NLS) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 3.32 million Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s per share price at $2.03 changed hands at -$0.48 or -19.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $60.60M. NLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -815.27% off its 52-week high of $18.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.34, which suggests the last value was -15.27% down since then. When we look at Nautilus Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 722.15K.

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) trade information

Instantly NLS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.88 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -19.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.88%, with the 5-day performance at -20.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is -35.56% down.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nautilus Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.00% over the past 6 months, a 41.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -12.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nautilus Inc. will fall -161.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -172.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $121.57 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Nautilus Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $115.39 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $206.07 million and $169.05 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -41.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -31.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Nautilus Inc. earnings to decrease by -50.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

NLS Dividends

Nautilus Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.72% of Nautilus Inc. shares while 60.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.68%. There are 60.35% institutions holding the Nautilus Inc. stock share, with Quinn Opportunity Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.45% of the shares, roughly 2.02 million NLS shares worth $12.36 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.38% or 1.99 million shares worth $8.21 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.9 million shares estimated at $5.5 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $3.59 million.