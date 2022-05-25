Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the latest trading session, 1.3 million Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.84 changing hands around $3.36 or 13.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.87B. MAXR’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.98% off its 52-week high of $42.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.92, which suggests the last value was 17.67% up since then. When we look at Maxar Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 841.82K.

Analysts gave the Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MAXR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) trade information

Instantly MAXR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 29.01 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 added 13.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.10%, with the 5-day performance at -14.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is -29.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.39% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MAXR’s forecast low is $25.00 with $52.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -86.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $405 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Maxar Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $455.03 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Maxar Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 182.90%.

MAXR Dividends

Maxar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 0.16% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.16% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.26% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares while 77.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.11%. There are 77.50% institutions holding the Maxar Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.62% of the shares, roughly 6.35 million MAXR shares worth $187.57 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.05% or 5.94 million shares worth $234.23 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.02 million shares estimated at $59.72 million under it, the former controlled 2.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 1.95 million shares worth around $57.5 million.