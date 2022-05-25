Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MGTA) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s per share price at $1.17 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $82.29M. MGTA’s last price was a discount, traded about -1009.4% off its 52-week high of $12.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 21.37% up since then. When we look at Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 278.42K.

Analysts gave the Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MGTA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) trade information

Instantly MGTA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6300 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -2.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.59%, with the 5-day performance at -0.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) is -30.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.21 days.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Magenta Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.97% over the past 6 months, a -6.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. will rise 13.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.30% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 24.10%.

MGTA Dividends

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 07.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.32% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares while 75.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.40%. There are 75.61% institutions holding the Magenta Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with TRV GP IV, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.49% of the shares, roughly 6.76 million MGTA shares worth $19.6 million.

Deep Track Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.28% or 4.87 million shares worth $21.57 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.32 million shares estimated at $5.83 million under it, the former controlled 2.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.17% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $2.25 million.