MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) Disappoints Wall Street With -5.81% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 1.14 million MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.26. With the company’s per share price at $3.73 changed hands at -$0.23 or -5.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $224.17M. MGNX’s last price was a discount, traded about -779.62% off its 52-week high of $32.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.76, which suggests the last value was -0.8% down since then. When we look at MacroGenics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 759.73K.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) trade information

Instantly MGNX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.27 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -5.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.76%, with the 5-day performance at -13.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) is -54.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MGNX’s forecast low is $15.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1240.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -302.14% for it to hit the projected low.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MacroGenics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -79.61% over the past 6 months, a 6.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MacroGenics Inc. will fall -45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.06 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that MacroGenics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $48.26 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 49.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.80%. The 2022 estimates are for MacroGenics Inc. earnings to decrease by -36.30%.

MGNX Dividends

MacroGenics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 27 and August 01.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.54% of MacroGenics Inc. shares while 99.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.26%. There are 99.66% institutions holding the MacroGenics Inc. stock share, with Bellevue Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.94% of the shares, roughly 7.33 million MGNX shares worth $64.54 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.95% or 6.1 million shares worth $53.77 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. With 2.15 million shares estimated at $20.12 million under it, the former controlled 3.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 1.74 million shares worth around $15.3 million.