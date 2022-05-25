Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s per share price at $0.39 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $155.23M. LKCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -669.23% off its 52-week high of $3.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 2.56% up since then. When we look at Luokung Technology Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Instantly LKCO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4470 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -4.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.56%, with the 5-day performance at -9.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is -27.21% down.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Luokung Technology Corp. earnings to decrease by -14.40%.

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 02.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.07% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares while 4.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.34%. There are 4.54% institutions holding the Luokung Technology Corp. stock share, with Sicart Associates LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.12% of the shares, roughly 3.98 million LKCO shares worth $2.05 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 0.79 million shares worth $0.48 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. With 0.32 million shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.17 million.