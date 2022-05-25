LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.17 million LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s per share price at $2.19 changed hands at -$0.08 or -3.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $423.02M. LX’s last price was a discount, traded about -521.92% off its 52-week high of $13.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.90, which suggests the last value was 13.24% up since then. When we look at LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Analysts gave the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.44.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

Instantly LX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.45 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -3.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.26%, with the 5-day performance at -4.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) is -13.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LX’s forecast low is $20.38 with $47.73 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2079.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -830.59% for it to hit the projected low.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.37% over the past 6 months, a -15.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -9.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will fall -22.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -46.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.50% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 59.30%. The 2022 estimates are for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. earnings to increase by 288.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.36% per year.

LX Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 30.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.17% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares while 27.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.57%. There are 27.38% institutions holding the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Man Group PLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.47% of the shares, roughly 4.76 million LX shares worth $12.48 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.01% or 4.13 million shares worth $10.82 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 1.63 million shares estimated at $5.83 million under it, the former controlled 1.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $5.13 million.