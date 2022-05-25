Let’s Jump Into The Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $98.98 changing hands around $1.11 or 1.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.94B. CHK’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.62% off its 52-week high of $98.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.43, which suggests the last value was 53.09% up since then. When we look at Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Analysts gave the Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CHK as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.04.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) trade information

Instantly CHK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 102.14 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 added 1.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 57.45%, with the 5-day performance at 10.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) is 18.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $127.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CHK’s forecast low is $102.00 with $193.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -94.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chesapeake Energy Corporation will rise 85.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 32.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.66 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.68 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 50.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Chesapeake Energy Corporation earnings to increase by 105.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.50% per year.

CHK Dividends

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 08 and August 12. The 2.04% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.04% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares while 117.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 117.38%. There are 117.33% institutions holding the Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.23% of the shares, roughly 13.02 million CHK shares worth $1.13 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.80% or 11.2 million shares worth $974.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were PGIM High Yield Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.88 million shares estimated at $376.75 million under it, the former controlled 3.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 2.92 million shares worth around $188.69 million.