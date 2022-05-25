Is Sprout Social Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SPT) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $40.02 changed hands at -$7.72 or -16.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.22B. SPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -263.37% off its 52-week high of $145.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.39, which suggests the last value was 4.07% up since then. When we look at Sprout Social Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 658.67K.

Analysts gave the Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SPT as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sprout Social Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) trade information

Instantly SPT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 50.82 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -16.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.87%, with the 5-day performance at -9.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) is -38.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPT’s forecast low is $70.00 with $110.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -174.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -74.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sprout Social Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.46% over the past 6 months, a 7.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60.26 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Sprout Social Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $64.7 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Sprout Social Inc. earnings to increase by 13.40%.

SPT Dividends

Sprout Social Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.86% of Sprout Social Inc. shares while 95.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.73%. There are 95.92% institutions holding the Sprout Social Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.95% of the shares, roughly 3.69 million SPT shares worth $295.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.73% or 3.59 million shares worth $325.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.25 million shares estimated at $113.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $71.17 million.