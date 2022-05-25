Is Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.18. With the company’s per share price at $1.00 changed hands at $0.05 or 5.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $87.36M. PME’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.0% off its 52-week high of $1.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the last value was 58.0% up since then. When we look at Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 235.66K.

Analysts gave the Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PME as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) trade information

Instantly PME was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0000 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 added 5.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 74.00%, with the 5-day performance at 6.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) is 59.52% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PME’s forecast low is $15.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1400.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1400.0% for it to hit the projected low.

PME Dividends

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 16.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.83% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. shares while 0.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.55%. There are 0.26% institutions holding the Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.09% of the shares, roughly 81577.0 PME shares worth $46882.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 62069.0 shares worth $35671.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 62069.0 shares estimated at $39724.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares.