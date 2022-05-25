Is Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 6.8 million Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s per share price at $3.22 changed hands at -$0.89 or -21.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $290.22M. AVYA’s last price was a discount, traded about -817.7% off its 52-week high of $29.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.06, which suggests the last value was -26.09% down since then. When we look at Avaya Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Analysts gave the Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AVYA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Avaya Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) trade information

Instantly AVYA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -41.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.47 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -21.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -83.74%, with the 5-day performance at -41.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) is -70.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVYA’s forecast low is $1.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -303.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 68.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Avaya Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -85.36% over the past 6 months, a -31.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -9.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Avaya Holdings Corp. will fall -13.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $701.81 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Avaya Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $728.79 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Avaya Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 97.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.30% per year.

AVYA Dividends

Avaya Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.02% of Avaya Holdings Corp. shares while 106.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.91%. There are 106.45% institutions holding the Avaya Holdings Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.74% of the shares, roughly 9.67 million AVYA shares worth $191.54 million.

Victory Capital Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.57% or 8.38 million shares worth $106.12 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. With 4.66 million shares estimated at $92.3 million under it, the former controlled 4.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund held about 3.46% of the shares, roughly 3.83 million shares worth around $75.73 million.