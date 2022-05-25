Investors Could Make -258.42% On Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Stock

In the last trading session, 2.84 million Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.95 changed hands at -$0.95 or -6.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.25B. XM’s last price was a discount, traded about -251.47% off its 52-week high of $49.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.15, which suggests the last value was -1.43% down since then. When we look at Qualtrics International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

Analysts gave the Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended XM as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Qualtrics International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

Instantly XM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.65 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -6.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.59%, with the 5-day performance at -10.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) is -34.01% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XM’s forecast low is $22.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -258.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -57.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Qualtrics International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.58% over the past 6 months, a 200.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Qualtrics International Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $345.13 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Qualtrics International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $360.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $249.34 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Qualtrics International Inc. earnings to decrease by -278.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

XM Dividends

Qualtrics International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.88% of Qualtrics International Inc. shares while 85.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.55%. There are 85.21% institutions holding the Qualtrics International Inc. stock share, with Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.94% of the shares, roughly 23.74 million XM shares worth $840.34 million.

Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.92% or 23.74 million shares worth $840.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were College Retirement Equities Fund-Growth Account and College Retirement Equities Fund-Growth Account. With 3.39 million shares estimated at $120.1 million under it, the former controlled 2.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Growth Account held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 3.39 million shares worth around $120.1 million.