Investing In Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 40.31 million Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.19 changed hands at $0.9 or 69.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $54.22M. BTTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1242.47% off its 52-week high of $29.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 58.45% up since then. When we look at Better Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.70 million.

Analysts gave the Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BTTX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Better Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Instantly BTTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 37.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.3800 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 added 69.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.90%, with the 5-day performance at 37.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) is 82.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 94160.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BTTX’s forecast low is $15.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -858.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -584.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Better Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.44% over the past 6 months, a 36.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Better Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 37.00%.

BTTX Dividends

Better Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.13% of Better Therapeutics Inc. shares while 15.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.93%. There are 15.32% institutions holding the Better Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Farallon Capital Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.86% of the shares, roughly 1.15 million BTTX shares worth $2.27 million.

Sectoral Asset Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.72% or 0.88 million shares worth $1.74 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.92 million shares estimated at $3.57 million under it, the former controlled 3.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.68% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.75 million.