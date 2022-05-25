Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $0.59 changed hands at $0.06 or 10.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.05M. IDRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -189.83% off its 52-week high of $1.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.29, which suggests the last value was 50.85% up since then. When we look at Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IDRA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) trade information

Instantly IDRA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 43.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5955 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 added 10.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.51%, with the 5-day performance at 43.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) is 29.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IDRA’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -69.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -69.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -104.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 158.10%.

IDRA Dividends

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.81% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 7.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.86%. There are 7.71% institutions holding the Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.98% of the shares, roughly 1.58 million IDRA shares worth $0.9 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.05% or 0.56 million shares worth $0.28 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.89 million shares estimated at $0.51 million under it, the former controlled 1.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $0.37 million.