How Will Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG)â€™s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 2.23 million Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.60. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $3.69 changed hands at -$0.44 or -10.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $232.14M. DXLGâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -143.63% off its 52-week high of $8.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.07, which suggests the last value was 43.9% up since then. When we look at Destination XL Group Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 609.26K.

Analysts gave the Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DXLG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Destination XL Group Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) trade information

Instantly DXLG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.67 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -10.65% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.04%, with the 5-day performance at -22.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) is -24.23% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DXLGâ€™s forecast low is $8.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -171.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -116.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $115.15 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Destination XL Group Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $136.34 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $111.49 million and $113 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.70%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 82.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Destination XL Group Inc. earnings to increase by 166.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

DXLG Dividends

Destination XL Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.62% of Destination XL Group Inc. shares while 63.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.00%. There are 63.78% institutions holding the Destination XL Group Inc. stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 17.44% of the shares, roughly 11.08 million DXLG shares worth $62.94 million.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.76% or 2.39 million shares worth $13.57 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.53 million shares estimated at $8.68 million under it, the former controlled 2.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.75% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $2.72 million.