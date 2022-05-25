Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 45.78 million Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.73 changed hands at $0.11 or 16.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.37M. GFAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -947.95% off its 52-week high of $7.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 58.9% up since then. When we look at Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 12.71 million.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Instantly GFAI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8888 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 added 16.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.86%, with the 5-day performance at 20.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) is 0.68% up.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Guardforce AI Co. Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.33% over the past 6 months, a -110.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.30%.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.12% of Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares while 0.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.60%. There are 0.38% institutions holding the Guardforce AI Co. Limited stock share, with Kepos Capital Lp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.36% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million GFAI shares worth $0.54 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.59% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021.