GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.08 million GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.50 changed hands at -$0.72 or -8.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.03B. GDRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -540.67% off its 52-week high of $48.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.33, which suggests the last value was 2.27% up since then. When we look at GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.29 million.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Instantly GDRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.65 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -8.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.05%, with the 5-day performance at -13.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is -54.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.52 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GoodRx Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -79.80% over the past 6 months, a -2.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GoodRx Holdings Inc. will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $190.61 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $213.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $176.63 million and $194.89 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.00%. The 2022 estimates are for GoodRx Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 94.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.12% per year.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.57% of GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares while 80.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.93%. There are 80.35% institutions holding the GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.58% of the shares, roughly 12.89 million GDRX shares worth $421.22 million.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.75% or 8.06 million shares worth $263.49 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. With 2.48 million shares estimated at $81.07 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 2.28 million shares worth around $74.38 million.