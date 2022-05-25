eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 1.25 million eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.04. With the company’s per share price at $12.75 changed hands at -$1.1 or -7.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.92B. EXPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -334.75% off its 52-week high of $55.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.76, which suggests the last value was 7.76% up since then. When we look at eXp World Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Analysts gave the eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EXPI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) trade information

Instantly EXPI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.79 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -7.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.15%, with the 5-day performance at -9.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) is -16.45% down.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the eXp World Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.25% over the past 6 months, a 1.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for eXp World Holdings Inc. will fall -12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.4 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that eXp World Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $999.89 million and $1.11 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.60%. The 2022 estimates are for eXp World Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 150.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

EXPI Dividends

eXp World Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14. The 1.25% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 1.25% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.38% of eXp World Holdings Inc. shares while 25.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.23%. There are 25.82% institutions holding the eXp World Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.79% of the shares, roughly 9.63 million EXPI shares worth $324.46 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.70% or 4.09 million shares worth $86.5 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.14 million shares estimated at $85.34 million under it, the former controlled 5.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.09% of the shares, roughly 1.89 million shares worth around $63.57 million.