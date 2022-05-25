Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -18.03% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.81 million Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $0.36 changed hands at -$0.08 or -18.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.79M. GMBL’s last price was a discount, traded about -3716.67% off its 52-week high of $13.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was -2.78% down since then. When we look at Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Instantly GMBL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5400 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -18.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.78%, with the 5-day performance at -23.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) is -38.17% down.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -93.17% over the past 6 months, a -73.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. will rise 31.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -114.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 325.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.92 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $23.6 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 168.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.50%.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.28% of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares while 7.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.14%. There are 7.83% institutions holding the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.53% of the shares, roughly 0.66 million GMBL shares worth $2.3 million.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.51% or 0.28 million shares worth $0.99 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $0.79 million under it, the former controlled 3.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.80% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $96343.0.