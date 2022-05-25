Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $57.10 changed hands at -$2.37 or -3.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.33B. ESTC’s last price was a discount, traded about -232.47% off its 52-week high of $189.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.74, which suggests the last value was 11.14% up since then. When we look at Elastic N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Analysts gave the Elastic N.V. (ESTC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ESTC as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Elastic N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) trade information

Instantly ESTC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 62.14 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -3.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.61%, with the 5-day performance at -3.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) is -31.39% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $114.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ESTC’s forecast low is $60.00 with $155.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -171.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Elastic N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.34% over the past 6 months, a -344.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Elastic N.V. will fall -175.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -600.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $231.9 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Elastic N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $242.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $177.61 million and $173.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Elastic N.V. earnings to increase by 30.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.80% per year.

ESTC Dividends

Elastic N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.77% of Elastic N.V. shares while 78.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.51%. There are 78.40% institutions holding the Elastic N.V. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.91% of the shares, roughly 9.26 million ESTC shares worth $1.14 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.42% or 6.94 million shares worth $853.97 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.09 million shares estimated at $257.61 million under it, the former controlled 2.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.98% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $228.28 million.