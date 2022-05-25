EGLX Stock Forecast 2022: Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) Is Weak With A -483.76% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.42 million Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.97 changed hands at -$0.13 or -6.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $371.60M. EGLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -274.11% off its 52-week high of $7.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.56, which suggests the last value was 20.81% up since then. When we look at Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 453.98K.

Analysts gave the Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EGLX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) trade information

Instantly EGLX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.50 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -6.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.99%, with the 5-day performance at -19.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) is -0.51% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EGLX’s forecast low is $6.50 with $11.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -483.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -229.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.38% over the past 6 months, a 20.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.60%.

EGLX Dividends

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.43% of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. shares while 14.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.31%. There are 14.39% institutions holding the Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. stock share, with Boothbay Fund Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.40% of the shares, roughly 4.55 million EGLX shares worth $13.38 million.

Royce & Associates LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.72% or 2.3 million shares worth $5.56 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund. With 1.99 million shares estimated at $5.85 million under it, the former controlled 1.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Micro-Cap Fund held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $1.71 million.