Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE): Don’t Ditch ESTE Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.34 million Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s per share price at $16.52 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.85B. ESTE’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.06% off its 52-week high of $17.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.01, which suggests the last value was 57.57% up since then. When we look at Earthstone Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Analysts gave the Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ESTE as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.94.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) trade information

Instantly ESTE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 16.76 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -0.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 51.01%, with the 5-day performance at 8.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) is 22.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ESTE’s forecast low is $15.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -99.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Earthstone Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 62.28% over the past 6 months, a 217.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 35.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Earthstone Energy Inc. will rise 261.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 180.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 207.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $346.12 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Earthstone Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $381.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $89.67 million and $91.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 286.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 317.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Earthstone Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 256.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.00% per year.

ESTE Dividends

Earthstone Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.46% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares while 75.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.84%. There are 75.81% institutions holding the Earthstone Energy Inc. stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 16.74% of the shares, roughly 13.24 million ESTE shares worth $144.82 million.

Encap Energy Capital Fund VIII, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.91% or 2.3 million shares worth $29.09 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. With 1.25 million shares estimated at $13.62 million under it, the former controlled 1.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $14.49 million.