CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.41 million CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.45 changed hands at -$0.64 or -3.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.58B. CVAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -581.08% off its 52-week high of $125.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.20, which suggests the last value was 23.04% up since then. When we look at CureVac N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 516.74K.

Analysts gave the CureVac N.V. (CVAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CVAC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. CureVac N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.65.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) trade information

Instantly CVAC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 20.06 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -3.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.23%, with the 5-day performance at 6.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) is 9.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.02 days.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CureVac N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.23% over the past 6 months, a -5.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -30.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.28 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that CureVac N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $26.28 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.56 million and $33.43 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -21.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for CureVac N.V. earnings to decrease by -207.50%.

CVAC Dividends

CureVac N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 18.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.59% of CureVac N.V. shares while 23.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.16%. There are 23.31% institutions holding the CureVac N.V. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.09% of the shares, roughly 3.91 million CVAC shares worth $76.7 million.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.68% or 3.13 million shares worth $107.55 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 2.73 million shares estimated at $45.95 million under it, the former controlled 1.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $8.3 million.