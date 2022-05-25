Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.93 changing hands around $0.22 or 3.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.55B. CRCT’s current price is a discount, trading about -583.41% off its 52-week high of $47.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.64, which suggests the last value was 4.18% up since then. When we look at Cricut Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 403.90K.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) trade information

Instantly CRCT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -24.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.79 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 added 3.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.62%, with the 5-day performance at -24.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) is -48.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 21.34 days.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cricut Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.61% over the past 6 months, a -25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cricut Inc. will fall -59.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $229.74 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Cricut Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $256.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $334.49 million and $256.82 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -31.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Cricut Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.70% per year.

CRCT Dividends

Cricut Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.34% of Cricut Inc. shares while 55.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.50%. There are 55.42% institutions holding the Cricut Inc. stock share, with Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 27.46% of the shares, roughly 11.03 million CRCT shares worth $243.74 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.18% or 3.69 million shares worth $81.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and ClearBridge Select Fund. With 1.61 million shares estimated at $35.59 million under it, the former controlled 4.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ClearBridge Select Fund held about 1.64% of the shares, roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $13.07 million.