Could Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.21 changed hands at -$2.84 or -13.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.63B. FRGE’s last price was a discount, traded about -160.85% off its 52-week high of $47.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.10, which suggests the last value was 50.03% up since then. When we look at Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

Instantly FRGE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.62 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -13.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 85.06%, with the 5-day performance at -16.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) is 38.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Forge Global Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 179.40%.

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.07% of Forge Global Holdings Inc. shares while 32.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.81%. There are 32.51% institutions holding the Forge Global Holdings Inc. stock share, with Weiss Asset Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.84% of the shares, roughly 3.02 million FRGE shares worth $29.72 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.62% or 2.91 million shares worth $28.61 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Merger Fund, The and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. With 0.63 million shares estimated at $6.24 million under it, the former controlled 1.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $6.09 million.