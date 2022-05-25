Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 1.46 million Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $61.73 changed hands at -$0.36 or -0.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.76B. CTVA’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.75% off its 52-week high of $62.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $40.60, which suggests the last value was 34.23% up since then. When we look at Corteva Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.57 million.

Analysts gave the Corteva Inc. (CTVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CTVA as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Corteva Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.47.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) trade information

Instantly CTVA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 62.46 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -0.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.32%, with the 5-day performance at 7.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is 8.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CTVA’s forecast low is $50.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -13.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Corteva Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.58% over the past 6 months, a 18.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Corteva Inc. will rise 5.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.1 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Corteva Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.52 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.33 billion and $2.03 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Corteva Inc. earnings to increase by 149.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.55% per year.

CTVA Dividends

Corteva Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 07. The 0.90% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 0.90% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of Corteva Inc. shares while 83.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.21%. There are 83.10% institutions holding the Corteva Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.98% of the shares, roughly 79.49 million CTVA shares worth $3.76 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.46% or 61.24 million shares worth $3.52 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 20.75 million shares estimated at $981.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 16.51 million shares worth around $780.74 million.