Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 9.02 million Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.15. With the company’s per share price at $6.74 changed hands at -$0.2 or -2.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.04B. CDEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.14% off its 52-week high of $9.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.90, which suggests the last value was 42.14% up since then. When we look at Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 11.18 million.

Analysts gave the Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended CDEV as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.42.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) trade information

Instantly CDEV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.00 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -2.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.71%, with the 5-day performance at -14.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) is -15.43% down.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Centennial Resource Development Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.15% over the past 6 months, a 178.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 35.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Centennial Resource Development Inc. will rise 566.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 275.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $350.94 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $370.94 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $195.91 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 79.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Centennial Resource Development Inc. earnings to increase by 118.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.00% per year.

CDEV Dividends

Centennial Resource Development Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.79% of Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares while 77.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.00%. There are 77.93% institutions holding the Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock share, with Riverstone Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 24.16% of the shares, roughly 68.86 million CDEV shares worth $555.69 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.90% or 13.96 million shares worth $112.63 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.73 million shares estimated at $83.8 million under it, the former controlled 3.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.85% of the shares, roughly 5.26 million shares worth around $31.48 million.