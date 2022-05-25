Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.67. With the company’s per share price at $27.00 changed hands at -$2.62 or -8.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.25B. CLDX’s last price was a discount, traded about -111.85% off its 52-week high of $57.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.26, which suggests the last value was 2.74% up since then. When we look at Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 566.38K.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) trade information

Instantly CLDX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.91 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -8.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.12%, with the 5-day performance at -13.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) is -21.14% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Celldex Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.00% over the past 6 months, a -22.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. will fall -32.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -71.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $400k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $400k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $640k and $153k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -37.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 161.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 18.40%.

CLDX Dividends

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.21% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares while 103.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.80%. There are 103.58% institutions holding the Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.97% of the shares, roughly 7.0 million CLDX shares worth $270.46 million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.39% or 3.92 million shares worth $151.53 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.69 million shares estimated at $52.29 million under it, the former controlled 3.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $51.35 million.