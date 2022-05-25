Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.41 million Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $18.45 changed hands at -$1.13 or -5.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.60B. GOOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -190.73% off its 52-week high of $53.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.91, which suggests the last value was 2.93% up since then. When we look at Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Analysts gave the Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GOOS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) trade information

Instantly GOOS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.72 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -5.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.22%, with the 5-day performance at -11.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) is -17.45% down.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canada Goose Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.65% over the past 6 months, a 59.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.40%.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $170.29 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $51.14 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 37.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.10% per year.

GOOS Dividends

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.93% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares while 88.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.54%. There are 88.71% institutions holding the Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 17.24% of the shares, roughly 9.34 million GOOS shares worth $346.19 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.73% or 4.19 million shares worth $155.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port. With 4.79 million shares estimated at $177.5 million under it, the former controlled 8.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port held about 5.63% of the shares, roughly 3.05 million shares worth around $112.98 million.