Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) Shares Declined By -6.85% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 1.38 million Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.73 changing hands around $5.8 or 27.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $813.55M. CAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.84% off its 52-week high of $29.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.82, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at Caleres Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 722.00K.

Analysts gave the Caleres Inc. (CAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CAL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Caleres Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07.

Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) trade information

Instantly CAL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 26.63 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 added 27.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.72%, with the 5-day performance at -18.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) is -6.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.42% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CAL’s forecast low is $32.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Caleres Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.25% over the past 6 months, a -9.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Caleres Inc. will fall -10.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $718.54 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Caleres Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $792.18 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Caleres Inc. earnings to increase by 129.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

CAL Dividends

Caleres Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 24. The 1.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 1.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.34% of Caleres Inc. shares while 91.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.28%. There are 91.14% institutions holding the Caleres Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.72% of the shares, roughly 5.97 million CAL shares worth $115.37 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.12% or 3.84 million shares worth $74.24 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.73 million shares estimated at $52.7 million under it, the former controlled 7.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 1.04 million shares worth around $23.5 million.