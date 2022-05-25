Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.39. With the company’s per share price at $25.46 changed hands at -$1.47 or -5.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.16B. EAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -156.13% off its 52-week high of $65.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.23, which suggests the last value was -3.02% down since then. When we look at Brinker International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Analysts gave the Brinker International Inc. (EAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended EAT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Brinker International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) trade information

Instantly EAT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 32.07 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -5.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.42%, with the 5-day performance at -21.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) is -38.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EAT’s forecast low is $35.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -214.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -37.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Brinker International Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.38% over the past 6 months, a 2.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Brinker International Inc. will rise 30.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -28.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $979.77 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Brinker International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $1.02 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Brinker International Inc. earnings to increase by 350.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.80% per year.

EAT Dividends

Brinker International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 24.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.66% of Brinker International Inc. shares while 105.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.69%. There are 105.91% institutions holding the Brinker International Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.08% of the shares, roughly 7.05 million EAT shares worth $268.96 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.27% or 6.69 million shares worth $255.4 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund. With 3.21 million shares estimated at $136.67 million under it, the former controlled 7.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund held about 3.42% of the shares, roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $63.81 million.