Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.12 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $50.10M. BWV’s last price was a discount, traded about -2106.31% off its 52-week high of $90.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.26, which suggests the last value was 20.87% up since then. When we look at Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) trade information

Instantly BWV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.25 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -0.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -92.82%, with the 5-day performance at -14.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) is -10.04% down.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. earnings to decrease by -87.30%.

BWV Dividends

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 61.65% of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. shares while 11.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.79%. There are 11.04% institutions holding the Blue Water Vaccines Inc. stock share, with American Financial Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.65% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million BWV shares worth $22.77 million.

Citigroup Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 2388.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022.