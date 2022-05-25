Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -92.0 Percent Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.75 changing hands around $1.43 or 8.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.60B. BLMN’s current price is a discount, trading about -62.13% off its 52-week high of $30.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.27, which suggests the last value was 7.89% up since then. When we look at Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) trade information

Instantly BLMN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -19.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 20.66 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 added 8.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.45%, with the 5-day performance at -19.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) is -23.70% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BLMN’s forecast low is $24.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -92.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bloomin’ Brands Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.70% over the past 6 months, a -7.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. will fall -23.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -26.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.1 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.04 billion and $1.04 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. earnings to increase by 208.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.30% per year.

BLMN Dividends

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02. The 3.23% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 3.23% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.44% of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares while 111.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 116.97%. There are 111.78% institutions holding the Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 17.08% of the shares, roughly 15.15 million BLMN shares worth $332.44 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.74% or 9.53 million shares worth $199.88 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.71 million shares estimated at $116.13 million under it, the former controlled 6.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 2.54 million shares worth around $53.39 million.