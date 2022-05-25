AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.79 million AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.64 changed hands at -$0.1 or -1.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.69B. AVDX’s last price was a discount, traded about -217.48% off its 52-week high of $27.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.95, which suggests the last value was 31.13% up since then. When we look at AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Analysts gave the AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AVDX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) trade information

Instantly AVDX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.08 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -1.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.63%, with the 5-day performance at 11.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) is 1.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVDX’s forecast low is $8.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.41% for it to hit the projected low.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AvidXchange Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.68% over the past 6 months, a 58.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $72.54 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $78.62 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -210.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.07% per year.

AVDX Dividends

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 05.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.93% of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. shares while 61.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.54%. There are 61.24% institutions holding the AvidXchange Holdings Inc. stock share, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.57% of the shares, roughly 18.93 million AVDX shares worth $152.38 million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.00% or 13.84 million shares worth $111.4 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 3.49 million shares estimated at $52.61 million under it, the former controlled 1.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $15.54 million.