Are RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.44 million RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $8.91 changed hands at -$0.11 or -1.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.97B. RES’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.89% off its 52-week high of $12.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.33, which suggests the last value was 62.63% up since then. When we look at RPC Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

Analysts gave the RPC Inc. (RES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended RES as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RPC Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) trade information

Instantly RES was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.01 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -1.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 96.26%, with the 5-day performance at -7.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) is -15.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.81 days.

RPC Inc. (RES) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RPC Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 117.32% over the past 6 months, a 1,366.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $311.44 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that RPC Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $340.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $188.76 million and $225.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 65.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 51.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.50%. The 2022 estimates are for RPC Inc. earnings to increase by 103.40%.

RES Dividends

RPC Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.68% of RPC Inc. shares while 29.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.59%. There are 29.03% institutions holding the RPC Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.35% of the shares, roughly 11.57 million RES shares worth $123.48 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.45% or 9.63 million shares worth $102.79 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 8.89 million shares estimated at $77.95 million under it, the former controlled 4.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 5.01 million shares worth around $29.63 million.